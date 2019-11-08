|
|
BRINING, Reva Jane Age 72 of Brookville, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at . She was born Dec. 15th, 1946 to the late Keith and Marie Pfoutz, and raised in Youngwood, PA. She graduated from Westmorland High School, and received her RN from Greensburg Hospital School of Nursing. She then attended Sinclair CC, receiving her BS in Nursing from Andrews University, and received her Master of Science in Administration and Health Care Systems from WSU. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years Tod, 2 sons Jeff (Jennifer) Brining and Keith (Meredith Robinson) Brining, 3 grandchildren Samantha, Benjamin and Harrison. She retired from Good Samaritan Hospital after 30 years of proud service. Services will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, November 10th at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. The family will receive friends Sunday from 1 p.m. until time of services. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the and the Humane Society in Reva's memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 8, 2019