Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
View Map
Reva LEWIS Obituary
LEWIS, Reva I. 90, of Springfield passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at her home. She was born May 3, 1929 in West Liberty, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Walter and Dora (Lykins) Collins. Survivors include her daughter, Kathy Bayes; one son, Mark (Paula) Lewis; one sister, Dorothy Howard; one brother, Alden (Naomi) Collins; 10 grandchildren, Stacy Bayes, Krista (Mike) Bailey, April (Scott) Hurst, Megan (Travis) Hall, Mindy Starr, Braden (Cassandra Evans) Lewis, Kerry (Ricky) Dingledine; Brittany (Tim) and Cody Johnston; numerous great-grandchildren; three great great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ecklin F. Lewis; two daughters, Terry Sherrock and Karen Johnston; three sons, Paul, Kevin and Scott Lewis; brother, Clayton Collins; sisters, Marlene Clevenger and Della Cassidy and Roger Skaggs. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 4-6 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 1 pm in the funeral home with Pastor Steve Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial gifts may be made to MADD. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 3, 2019
