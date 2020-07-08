STAFFORD, Reva Reva Stafford, age 92, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020. She was born January 23, 1928, in Dalesburg, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Kash & Eva Baker. She is survived by her husband, Charles Stafford; two sons, Mike (Shonda) Stafford, Steve (Denise) Stafford; daughter-in-law, Donna Stafford; grandchildren, Shawn (Sabrina) Stafford, Jon (Michelle) Stafford, Amy (Mike) Tiefenthaler, Patrick Stafford, Casey (Brooke) Stafford; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Chase, Cooper, Sadie, Wyatt, Colton & Travis Stafford, Bryson & Jaxson Tiefenthaler; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother and two sisters. Private services at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life gathering for family and friends will be held at 2 PM, Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 11320 Carriage Hill Dr., New Carlisle, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami Valley or the Bluebird Retirement Community, London, Ohio. Arrangements by the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com