WOOD, Reva M. Reva M. Wood, 88, of South Charleston, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Hearth & Home at El Camino. She was born in New Market, Tennessee, on January 14, 1932, the daughter of Charles and Zenia (Fox) Finchum. She was a lifelong member of Victory Chapel Revival Center, where she enjoyed singing with her sisters, Mildred and Virginia. Survivors include her husband of 65 years, James V. Wood; three daughters and spouses, Carol (James) Williamson, Deborah Nickell and Rhonda (Michael) Spradlin; four grandchildren, Aaron, Hannah, Michaela and Sarah; three great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Charles Finchum, Jr. and Earl Finchum. She was preceded in death by nine siblings, R.J., Ralph, Fred, Roy, Alma, Ruth, Mary, Mildred and Virginia. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and caretaker for her brother, Charles. Her family would like to thank the staff of Hearth & Home for their excellent care. A private family service will be held in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with entombment to follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.