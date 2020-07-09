1/1
Reva WOOD
1932 - 2020
WOOD, Reva M. Reva M. Wood, 88, of South Charleston, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Hearth & Home at El Camino. She was born in New Market, Tennessee, on January 14, 1932, the daughter of Charles and Zenia (Fox) Finchum. She was a lifelong member of Victory Chapel Revival Center, where she enjoyed singing with her sisters, Mildred and Virginia. Survivors include her husband of 65 years, James V. Wood; three daughters and spouses, Carol (James) Williamson, Deborah Nickell and Rhonda (Michael) Spradlin; four grandchildren, Aaron, Hannah, Michaela and Sarah; three great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Charles Finchum, Jr. and Earl Finchum. She was preceded in death by nine siblings, R.J., Ralph, Fred, Roy, Alma, Ruth, Mary, Mildred and Virginia. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and caretaker for her brother, Charles. Her family would like to thank the staff of Hearth & Home for their excellent care. A private family service will be held in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with entombment to follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 324-4973
