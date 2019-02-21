Home

Rex DELAWDER
Rex DELAWDER

Rex DELAWDER Obituary
DELAWDER, Rex Age 90 of Fairborn passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Grandview Medical Center. He was born May 25, 1928 in Pedro, Ohio the son of Willard and Addie Delawder. He is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara of 59 years. He is survived by his children, Diane (Mike) Jubara of Beavercreek, Karen Toro of Fairborn and Rod Delawder of Springfield; grandchildren, Michael Toro, Michael C. (Mel) Jubara, Matthew (Jessica) Jubara and Rex Allen Delawder; siblings, Ford Delawder and Howard Delawder as well as numerous family and friends. Rex was a heavy equipment operator who was a member of the Ohio Operating Engineers and loved his job. He worked on many projects around the area, including Caesar's Creek. He enjoyed tinkering and was the neighborhood "Mr. Fix It." A visitation will take place on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home from 4pm until 7pm. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 27 at 12pm at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Fairfield Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online at www.BurchamTobiasFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 21, 2019
