FLETCHER, Sr., Rex On Wednesday, Feb 6, 2019, Rex Fletcher Sr. age 82 loving father, grandfather, husband and friend went home to be with the Lord. He was born Dec 23, 1936 in London, KY. Born to Dan Cupp and Stella (Fletcher) Bowling; raised by Mother Ellen Fletcher. Rex was loved and touched many lives. He was a kind, strong man with a sweet spirt that lived life to the fullest. He loved fishing, sports, bingo, and going to the casino. He is survived by son, Rex Jr. (Jenny) Fletcher; daughters, Sherri (Dago) Zavala, Janna (Fletcher) Campbell, four loving sisters, Ruby (Homer) Hodges, Christine (James) Brown, Joan Bowling Warren, and Gayle Wells. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Sandy Fletcher; son, Vincent Babb; grandmother, Ellen Fletcher; mother, Stella (Fletcher) Bowling; sisters, Oma Harris, Mae Rowe, Phyliss Cornelius, Ollie Johnson; two brothers, James and Harold Bowling. Also survived by 9 grandchildren, David (Peggy) Babb, Vander (Van) Fields, Danielle (Porfi) Ortiz, Angelena (Ralph) Maurmeier, William (Chanda) Babb, Steven (Kristi) Fields, Alicia Zavala, Brayden Fletcher, Bryce Fletcher; and great grandchildren, Catherine, Jonathan, Nicolas, Jordan, Kaylee, Deven, Connor, and Evelyn Rose. While his passing is hard for all of us, his amazing legacy will live in our hearts forever. We love you and look forward to the day we will be with you again. Visitation is Friday, February 15, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, OH 45013. Funeral Ceremony is Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 10am at Lindenwald Baptist Church, 460 Symmes Rd, Fairfield, OH 45014 with Pastor Tyler Green officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. www.browndawsonflick.com Published in Journal-News on Feb. 10, 2019