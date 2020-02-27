|
HUNGERFORD, Rex S. October 16, 1920 February 8, 2020 Rex was born the eighth and last child of Stephen and Lulu (Goodrich) Hungerford in Dowagiac, Michigan. He overcame extreme poverty as a youth and graduated from Buchanan High School, where he was president of the band. A member of the Greatest Generation, he completed 35 combat missions as pilot of B-17's in the 92nd Bomb Group of the 8th Air Force, European Theatre of Operations, 1944-5. He earned his B. S. in electrical engineering from Purdue University in 1947 on the GI bill. He was called to active duty for the Korean war where he served in Japan. He married Murelle Mayfield in 1945. They lived in Dayton, Ohio, where Rex began his career as a marketing manager in the aerospace industry and where their children Rex Jr. and Joan were born. Rex and his family moved to Palos Verdes Estates, CA in 1963, where they resided until Murelle died in 1994 followed by Rex in 2020. Rex loved music and played clarinet, sax, piano and organ. He enjoyed his grandsons, talking and joking with them about their lives and interests. Rex is survived by his son Rex S. (Ellen) Hungerford, Jr., his daughter Joan K. Hungerford Arnall, and four grandsons.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 27, 2020