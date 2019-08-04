|
WHITTINGTON, Rex A. "Cherokee Allen" Dec 22, 1954 June 3rd 2019. Preceded in death by daughter Debbie Ferguson in 2005, Father Donald Whittington in 2016, Grandson Darren Ferguson in 2017. Survived by wife Tonya, his dog Cooper, Mother Jean Whittington of Florida, Daughter Michelle Meyers, Sisters Sherry Sickles (Rick), Donna McClure (Gary), Julie Dingus (Richard), Grandchildren Samantha, Stephanie Amy, Heather, Shane and Alexis, 12 great grandchildren, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friend Frank Loomis. Rest in peace my son, love you Mom. Memorial Service to be held at a later date.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 4, 2019