RIDDER, Rheba Alice 94, of Urbana, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Vancrest of Urbana. She was born on February 19, 1925 to Albert and Cora (Zimmerman) Comer. Rheba attended school in Kingscreek and at Urbana Local and married Karl Ridder in 1943. She began her professional side of life in 1954 with the Springfield News-Sun, retiring with 31 years of service from the advertising department. She joined the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary of Springfield in 1971. She worked with the local F.O.E. auxiliary and progressed through the chairs. She became President for the State of Ohio F.O.E. auxiliary. She worked on many projects during her state position. Survivors include daughters, Deanne Luckenbill (George) and Sarah Finch; daughters-in-law, Sharon (Cotrell) Ridder and Linda (Messler) Ridder; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great, great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Roberta Comer; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Karl Ridder Sr.; sons, Karl Ridder Jr. and Daniel Ridder; son-in-law, Bill Finch; and siblings, Nellie Comer Bunnell (Lee), James Comer (Bessie), Richard Comer (Mary), Blanch Comer, Elsie Comer Heiman, Lee Comer and Robert Comer. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in the WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow in the Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum, Springfield. Memorial contributions may be made to or PAWS Animal Shelter. The family would like to thank the staff at Vancrest for their loving care of Rheba. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.walterfunerals.com