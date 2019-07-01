Home

Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
View Map
1952 - 2019
Rhonda Besecker Obituary
BESECKER, Rhonda K. Age 67 of Englewood, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019. She had worked for over 25 years as a lab technician with Dermatologists of Southwest Ohio. Rhonda loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her son: Joshua Bond of Columbus, grandson: Andrew Bond, brothers: Larry Becker of Englewood, Ron (Kathy) Becker of Macedonia, Jay (Linda) Besecker of The Villages, FL, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Helen (Hartman) and Dwain Besecker. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Bethel Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 1:00 p.m. until time of services. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 1, 2019
