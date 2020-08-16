1/1
Rhonda DEBORD
DEBORD (Starr), Rhonda Lynn Age 61, of Tipp City, passed away August 13, 2020. She was born December 14, 1958, in Dayton, Ohio. Rhonda was preceded in death by her mother, Macie Dobson; father, Raymond Starr; sister, Geraldine Hargrave; uncle, John Childress; aunt, Nellie Jane Vivirito and her husband, Antonio. Rhonda is survived by her son, Jason Skaggs (Jamie); daughter, Stephanie Knowles; 3 grandchildren: Tyler Skaggs, Thomas Skaggs and Taylor Knowles; sister, Shelley Starr McNeil (Chris); nieces: Chelsea McNeil, Kimberly DeHart and Michelle Sarno; brother-in-law, Charles Hargrave; aunts: Sherry Childress; many other beloved family members, as well as her Selective Nursing LLC family. Rhonda graduated as a Licensed Practical Nurse from Dayton School of Practical Nursing in 1990. She worked for more than 30 years as a Nurse, caring and touching many lives. Rhonda opened Selective Nursing LLC in 2007 and continued to run this home care agency until her passing. She was a hardworking, dedicated woman of faith. She was a member of Upper Room Worship Center in Tipp City. More than anything, Rhonda loved God, her kids, grandkids and family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. In order to maintain social distancing, and to allow the family to remain present, they honorably request that friends and acquaintances walk through to pay their respects from 5-8 pm on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of Rhonda or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
