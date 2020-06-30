Rhonda DUNCAN-HISER

DUNCAN-HISER, Rhonda 54, of Springfield, OH, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 26, 2020, in her residence. She was born June 6, 1966, in London, OH. She was a 1984 graduate of Northeastern High School. The passion in Rhonda's life was her family. She was an amazing and loving wife, a devoted mother to two beautiful daughters, a beloved daughter and sister and her greatest pride and joy was her precious grandbabies, to whom she was known as Grandma Nonnie. She loved her family with all her heart. She is survived by her husband, Scott Hiser; daughters, Kylie (Alex) Brown and Kassidy (Drew Snyder) Blauvelt; stepson, Bradley Hiser; grandchildren, Tadem and Tylan McDonough, Oaklee and Jensen Brown; father, Stanley (Royletta) Duncan; stepfather, Don Farrell; sisters, Karen (Marc) Bobby, Charbe (John) Furness and Vanessa (Steve) Van Velzor; nieces, Tawnee (Zach) Hyre and Paree Furness; nephews, Tanner and Camden Van Velzor. She was preceded in death, in 2007, by her loving mother, Hattie Farrell. Rhonda's life was content with her family by her side. She loved them passionately and unconditionally. With Rhonda's playful spirit and hilarious sense of humor, she was always the life of the party. She was cherished immensely by her 4 grandbabies. Rhonda also had a unique loving bond with her sisters. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her. A memorial service to honor Rhonda will be Thursday at 6:00PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME with a gathering of family and friends beginning at 4:00PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a scholarship fund setup for her grandchildren at Huntington Bank 04446894685 with Zelle. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 30, 2020.