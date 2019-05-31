|
|
GRUBB, Rhonda C. Age 70 of Hamilton passed away on Tuesday May 28, 2019. She was born on March 18, 1949 in Oneida, KY the daughter of late Oscar and Oma (nee Baker) Grubb. Rhonda leaves behind two daughters Dawn (Donald) Mullins and Amy Grubb; seven grandchildren Lance Mullins, Kaitlyn (Zach) Taylor, Kyndra Mullins, Adam (Breanna) Mullins, Tyler Begley, Shelby Grubb-Juarez, and Oscar Rivera; three great grand grandchildren Raiden Taylor, Hudson Mullins, and Revy Taylor; seven siblings Phyllis (Bob) Lipps, Carolyn Grubb, Gary (Karenetta) Grubb, Jimmy (Geraldine) Grubb, Mark Grubb, Timmy (Sherri) Grubb, and Angela (Todd) Preston. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. She was preceded in death by one brother Thomas Grubb and one sister Tracy Grubb. Visitation will be on Saturday June 1, 2019 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral at 12:00PM. Burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on May 31, 2019