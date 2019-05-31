Home

POWERED BY

Services
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Rose Hill Burial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Rhonda GRUBB
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rhonda GRUBB


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rhonda GRUBB Obituary
GRUBB, Rhonda C. Age 70 of Hamilton passed away on Tuesday May 28, 2019. She was born on March 18, 1949 in Oneida, KY the daughter of late Oscar and Oma (nee Baker) Grubb. Rhonda leaves behind two daughters Dawn (Donald) Mullins and Amy Grubb; seven grandchildren Lance Mullins, Kaitlyn (Zach) Taylor, Kyndra Mullins, Adam (Breanna) Mullins, Tyler Begley, Shelby Grubb-Juarez, and Oscar Rivera; three great grand grandchildren Raiden Taylor, Hudson Mullins, and Revy Taylor; seven siblings Phyllis (Bob) Lipps, Carolyn Grubb, Gary (Karenetta) Grubb, Jimmy (Geraldine) Grubb, Mark Grubb, Timmy (Sherri) Grubb, and Angela (Todd) Preston. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. She was preceded in death by one brother Thomas Grubb and one sister Tracy Grubb. Visitation will be on Saturday June 1, 2019 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral at 12:00PM. Burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now