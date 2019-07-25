KRAMER, Rhonda 66, went to be with the Lord on July 23, 2019, at Bradford Place in Hamilton, after a short battle with ALS. Rhonda was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on Feb. 6, 1953. She graduated from Taft High School in 1971, and was united in Holy Matrimony to high-school sweetheart Michael Kramer on Dec. 22, 1972. She retired as an underwriter from Cincinnati Financial in 2017, after 27 years of impeccable employment. Rhonda was a lifelong member of West Side Baptist in Hamilton, and devoted her free time to teaching Vacation Bible School, studying the Gospel, and making memories with her granddaughters. She will be remembered as one of the kindest, most generous women to ever walk this Earth, and never said no to a charity. She is preceded in death by daughter Angela and mother Helen "Margie" Brock (nee Williams). She will forever be remembered by husband Mike; son Joseph (Andrea); granddaughters Alyssa, Frannie, and Brynn; sister Karen (David) Taylor; father Charles "Clifford" Brock; as well as several siblings-in-law, nieces and nephews, and friends. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The ALS Association (www.alsa.org) or to West Side Baptist Church, 154 Gordon Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, 45013. www.browndawsonflick.com Published in Journal-News on July 25, 2019