Rhonda MATLOCK

MATLOCK (Neal), Rhonda De'Jarnette Was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, on May 6, 1958, and passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 10, 2020. Rhonda was the oldest child of the late, Arthur Edward Neal and Ellen Louise Hawkins. Rhonda is survived by her sister, Tyra Rouse (Eric Rouse); her son, Jarett Matlock; her son, Griffith Matlock and his son, Griffith Matlock II; and her beloved daughter Micala Matlock. In her primary years, Rhonda was raised in Chicago, Illinois. She received an undergraduate degree from Central State University, and a master's degree in Business Administration from Antioch University, in southwest Ohio. Rhonda was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and was crowned Miss CSU in 1980. Rhonda had a successful career as a defense contractor, for the United States Air Force, working at Tinker (Oklahoma), and Wright Patterson (Ohio), before transferring to Eglin (Florida), where she retired in 2019. Rhonda will be remembered for the love she shared with those who were special to her, creole cooking, love for holidays, unwavering class, and sashaying in her extensive shoe collection. Rhonda was a phenomenal woman in body and spirit, and will be dearly missed, by those who were able to experience her love. Rhonda leaves to cherish her memory, an aunt, cousins, nieces and nephews, sorors, and friends. Memorial services for Rhonda will be postponed until social gatherings are more convenient for travelling friends and family.



