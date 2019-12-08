|
|
BIRDSONG, Ricardo Eugene "Ricky" Departed this life on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Grandview Hospital. He resided in Dayton his entire life and attended Dunbar High School. He was raised in Bethel Church of God in Christ where he accepted Christ at an early age. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Wade & Betty Jean Townsend. Survivors include two daughters, Kimberley Dillard and Alexandria Bruner, son, Dana Bruner, sister, Zohnnie Grant. He leaves to cherish his grandchildren, Daleon, Bryce, Dana and Lauren; one special granddaughter, Kamaron "Boppy" Zachary. Three aunts, Nobrie (favorite), Lois and Yvonne all of Dayton, OH. Three uncles, Cato and Curtis of Dayton, OH. and Craig of Woodford, VA. Nephews Dee, Kevin and Redd Grant and a host of cousins and friends. Visitation will be held at 12 Noon, Monday December 9, 2019 at Victory In Power Ministries, 4519 Oakridge Drive Dayton, OH 45417. Funeral services will follow at 1 PM with Rev. Arvin Ridley officiating. Interment, West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019