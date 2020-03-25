|
CUNNINGHAM, Sr. Ricardo E. Age 87 of Dayton, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Thursday March 19, 2020. He was a faithful member of the Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. Ricardo was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean War. He retired from the Dayton VA Medical Center after 30 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers and three sisters. Ricardo is survived by his wife of 58 years, Louise and daughter, Kathryn Mitchell (Dexter), sons, Douglas and Ricardo E., Jr., two grandchildren, Micah Amey and Taryn Williams, brother, Melvin Cunningham (Nellie) and good friend, Milford Moon and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020, 11:00 AM, Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church 3375 W. Siebenthaler Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45406, Pastor Samuel n. Winston, Jr., officiating. Family will receive friends at the church 1 hour prior to service (10:00AM). Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Services entrusted to Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Incorporated. www.loritts-neilson.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 25, 2020