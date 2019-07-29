|
CHITWOOD, Richard A. Age 87, of Englewood, went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Doris Jean in 2017. He was born in Oneida, TN to the late Ernest & Georgie Chitwood. He was also preceded in death by siblings, Burnette Bell, Virginia Autry, Clay Chitwood and also by an infant brother. He was Pentecostal by faith and he retired from Dayton Public Schools. Richard is survived by a son & daughter-in-law, Doug and Julie Chitwood; granddaughter, Allison Jean Chitwood; step-grandchildren, Miranda (Jeremy) Huffman, Chris (Molly) McCann, and Brandon (Lindsey) McCann; sister, Ernestina Stamper; several great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 11AM Thursday, Aug. 1 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE, with Pastor Libby Martin officiating. Visitation will be held 5-8 PM Wed. July 31 at the funeral home. Burial will be held at Cooper Memorial Cemetery in Oneida, TN. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to . E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 29, 2019