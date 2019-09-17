|
STEWART, Richard "Rico" Alan Good friend and wild man Ric Stewart, 65, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly last Friday. Ric was a former roadie and a current stagehand. A big softie, he always had a joke on hand and often composed satirical poems. He had recently acquired, and was very excited about, an electric-assisted bicycle. Ric's warmth, humor, and even his crankiness will be deeply, deeply missed. Born October 18, 1953, in Akron, OH, Ric is survived by his longtime partner Cindy McWilliams Closser, one daughter, Sarah (Seth) Toncar, and three "step"daughters, Caitlin (Chris) Closser Peart, Meghan (Jeff) Closser Dragowski, and Jacy Closser; he was Gimpa to Elaynah, Hannah, and Caleb Toncar and Grace Dragowski; he also leaves two brothers, Bill (Mary Jo) Stewart, and Tom (Sue) Stewart, numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends. A memorial for Ric will be held at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr, Dayton, OH 45415 this Friday, September 20, from 3-5pm. Another memorial service will be planned in Stow, OH, where Ric's ashes will be laid to rest. To leave the family a special message please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 17, 2019