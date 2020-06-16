Richard ALLEN
ALLEN, Richard Lloyd Was born on March 13, 1964, and died on June 12, 2020, at his home, after a brave five-year fight with cancer. His wife, Terri, and brother, William Lawrence (Larry) Allen, were by his side when God called him home. Rick was born in Dayton, the son of James Richard and Dorthine Arsula Allen, both of whom preceded him in death. Rick grew up in Dayton's Fairlane Park neighborhood, attended Carlson Elementary School and graduated from Patterson Co-op High School. He was baptized and confirmed at Westwood Lutheran Church, was a Boy Scout, and a paperboy for the Dayton Daily News. He spent his entire professional career, more than 30 years, working for GM and its various subsidiaries and spin-offs. In 2006, Rick married his beloved wife, Terri, and his most cherished moments in life were spent with her. A "Trekkie" and fan of DC Comics' Superman, he was also a collector of classic muscle cars and owned two 1969 Dodge Chargers, which he had been restoring. Although he did not pursue it professionally, Rick was a gifted artist and spent leisurely hours drawing comics. He enjoyed attending Dayton's various cultural events and spending time with his wife, family and friends. He was a connoisseur of corned beef-- his preferred Thanksgiving and Christmas meat--and achieved salt-cured nirvana having eaten Katz's Delicatessen's version on the Lower East Side of ManhattanIn. In addition to his wife, Rick's survivors include three brothers; a sister; a stepdaughter; step-grandchildren, a cat named Friska, and a host of other relatives and friends. At Rick's request, there will be no funeral service. A gathering of family and friends celebrating his life will be held at a later date. HHRoberts.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 16, 2020.
