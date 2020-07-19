Richard ALLEN

ALLEN, Richard Lamar Age 67, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Born February 22, 1953, in Springfield, Ohio, preceded in death by his parents, Claude & Betty Allen; sisters, Carolyn Kidd, Barbara House, Shirley Wimms; and brother, Gary Allen. He is survived by his daughters, Shana Shumate & Ra'Chel Allen; life partner, Linda Jones; sister, Beverly Jackson; and brother, Jeffrey Allen. Further survived by 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends. Richard was affectionately known as Rick or Ricky and was a graduate of South High School and a lifelong resident of Springfield, Ohio. Richard started Allen's Gas Line business in the Springfield community and successfully ran it until retirement in the early 2000's. Rick will be remembered as being a loving man, with a great personality and for his funny comedic side. Rick's favorite past time was fishing, cooking and gardening. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. A memorial will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com
.