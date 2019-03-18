Home

Richard Allen NORRIS

NORRIS, Richard Allen "Rick" 68, of Centerville passed away March 12, 2019. Rick was born to Richard and June Norris on January 15, 1951 in Kettering, Ohio. He was a 1970 graduate of Fairmont East High School, Army Veteran and electrician by trade. He was a devoted family man, loving, patient husband, father and grandfather who loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was an avid motorsports fan and also enjoyed golf and fishing. Rick is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Deborah(Shannon); daughters, Casey, Diane and Jennifer; sons, Shawn and Scott; grandchildren, Lucas, Beckham, Wesley, Preston, Luke, Gabe, Abrielle, Baylea, Emilia, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Services are 10:30am, March 22nd at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Centerville, OH. In lieu of flowers, consider making a memorial donation to .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 18, 2019
