ARMSTRONG, Richard W. Age 89, of Miamisburg, passed away February 3, 2020. He was born May 3, 1930 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Willis W. and Helen (March) Armstrong. Richard was a Veteran of the US Navy, and retired from GM after 40 years of service. He was active in the Masons. Richard is survived by his wife of 70 years, Daphne (Fine) Armstrong; son, Kurt (Susan) Armstrong; daughter, Leann (Patrick) Smiley; granddaughters, Leesa (Jeff) MacNamara, Michelle (Wayne Beattie) Armstrong; grandson, Darion Elifritz; 5 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson and 1 on the way. A Celebration of Richard's Life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Minerva Masonic Lodge #98, 116 S. 2nd St. Miamisburg, OH 45342. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for his family.
