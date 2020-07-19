ASHTON, Richard C. Richard C. Ashton, a resident of Fairfield Township, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on July 15, 2020, at the age of 92. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Carolyn Ashton; his son, Richard Todd Ashton and Jeanette Sears; grandchildren, Emily, Danielle and Bryan; brother, Jerry Ashton; brother-in-law, Hank Brands; sister in-law, Mae Bowling and many loving nieces and nephews. Richard was a graduate of Monroe High School and a graduate of Asbury University. He earned a master's degree at Miami University. He spent his career at Liberty Elementary and as a teacher and principal at Fairfield Central. In his younger years, he was employed by Hamilton Foundry, Fisher Body and Mosler Safe and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Richard was interested in aviation and at one time owned a small plane. He was an avid reader, loved history and was a self-published author. He loved nature and working outside. Richard was a kind and loving husband, father and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles E. and Edith Byers Ashton and his sisters, Donna Brands and Carol Green. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church. A celebration of Richard Ashton's life will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, from 12:30 p.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at the Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, 45014. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, you may consider donations to the First United Methodist, 225 Ludlow Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.avancefuneralhome.com