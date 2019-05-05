BACHER, Richard Neal Age 79 of Kettering, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Sycamore Glen Health Center, Miamisburg. He was born March 9, 1940 in Canton, Ohio. Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Edward E. Bacher and Margarite Bacher as well a son, Christopher L. Bacher. He is survived by his best friend, Betty; sons, Rick N. (Amy Dewiel) Bacher and Lance E. (Jessica Jenkins) Bacher; grandchildren, Britney, Ashleigh, Nikita, Kevin, Lannah, Cameron, Elijah, Tristen, Robert, Cody and Courtney; seven great grandchildren; good friends, Gerri and Flo and many other friends. Dick was a graduate of Stivers High School, Dayton where he was a successful athlete and was eventually inducted into the Stivers High School Hall of Fame. He enlisted in the United States Navy and honorably served during the Vietnam War. Upon his return, Dick worked for VanDyne Crotty uniforms before beginning a long career with General Motors and retiring as a general manager after over 30 years of service. Dick enjoyed his down time and would involve himself with family activities. He was a wealth of trivia knowledge and spent a good bit of time working crosswords and sudoku. He also coached his sons' peewee football teams in his earlier years at New Lebanon. Dick will always be remembered the greatest Ohio State fan and a master of the remote. Family will receive guest from 4:00 5:00 pm Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering followed by a service at 5:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the at 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary