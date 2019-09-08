Dayton Daily News Obituaries
BALES, Richard L. 91, a resident of the Springfield Masonic Community, passed away on Tuesday morning, August 27, 2019. He was born in Jamestown, Ohio on August 1, 1928, the son of the late Roy and Alma (Gordon) Bales. He graduated from Kiser High School and Patterson Co-Op and attended Miami Jacobs Junior College. Richard served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked for many years as a credit manager for Rike's Department Stores. He was a member of the Dayton Masonic Lodge #147 F. & A.M. Survivors include his children, Scott Bales of Dayton and Amy E. Drew of Fort Loramie, Ohio; grandchildren, Lucas Jaco, Katie and Dillon Bales; and great grandson, Nicholas Boulerice. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy Lee (Dillon) Bales; second wife, Roberta Bales; a sister, Myra Jean Miller; and two grandchildren, Anthony Richard Dohme and Nicholas Scott Bales. A service in celebration of Richard's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday in the chapel of the Springfield Masonic Community. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 8, 2019
