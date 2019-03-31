|
BALLINGER, Richard M. Age 78 of Huber Heights, Ohio went home to be with his Lord and Savior March 9, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Velma Ballinger, brother, Mack Ballinger, wife Shirlie Ballinger and step daughter Marilee (Dennis) Agee. Survived by brother; Mark Ballinger of Huber Heights, children; Lisa Ballinger of Dayton, Mary Ballinger Holman (Frank) of Wilmington, Phillip Ballinger of Dayton; Step children, Steven Dennis (Jonni) , Darcy Stroud and Melissa Corazzin (Tony). 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Family will receive guests from 5-6 PM on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd. where a memorial service will begin at 6 PM with Pastor Jim Riggle officiating. Donations can be made to , in Richard's memory. To share a memory of Richard or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 31, 2019