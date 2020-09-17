1/1
RICHARD BARTHELEMY
BARTHELEMY, Richard E. Richard E. Barthelemy 90 died September 11, 2020. He was born December 6, 1929, in Massillon, Ohio, to the late Edmund Barthelemy and Mary Kathleen (Barnyard) Barthelemy. He was a hard worker and devoted family man. He was a very gentle and kind person. He will be missed by all that knew him. He was in the Army stationed in Frankfurt, Germany, for 10 years. While in Germany he met his wife Kaethe Kahles while serving there. He was an accountant and worked for GM- Delco Moraine division working there for 25 years. Richard is survived by his brother Tom Barthelemy of Illinois. Daughter Nellie (Mike) Burns of Fairfield Township, Ohio, son Bob Barthelemy of Englewood, Ohio, Four Granddaughters, Angie (John) Burwinkel, Mekka (Joey) Russo, Tracy (Jordan) Burns, Whitney (Tim) Craft of Ohio and Phoenix, AZ. Nine great- grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and sister Mary Nepveux. The family would like to thank his son Bob for taking care of him during the last eight years he suffered with Alzheimer's. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Alzheimer's Society. There will be a walk-though visitation will be Saturday, September 19 at Kindred Funeral Home 400 Union Blvd Englewood, Ohio 45322 starting at 10:00 am followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am with Pastor Tim Cain presiding. Burial immediately following at Dayton Memorial Park 8135 N. Dixie Drive Dayton, Ohio 45414. Messages of sympathy and support to his family may be made at: www.kindredfuneralhome.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Service
11:00 AM
Kindred Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
