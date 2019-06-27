BARTOCCI, Richard Gene "Dick" Age 83 of Englewood, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Dick retired after many years as a Product Designer and enjoyed woodworking. He is survived by his companion and friend: Judy Wilson of Englewood, nieces and nephews: Sue Anne (Alan) McConnell, Gina (Jim) Gill, Janet (Dan) Owen, Rose Marie Jackson, Karen Poe, Rick (Diane) Border, Shelli (Rich) Miller, Michael Border, great nieces, great nephews, other relatives, friends and special dog: Teddy. He was preceded in death by his parents: Famiano "Finney" Lawrence and Elsie (Hockett) Bartocci, brothers: Francis Bartocci, Lawrence Bartocci and sister: Carol Joan Bartocci- Smith. Funeral Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Pastor Jay Keaton officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 5:00 p.m. until time of services. Interment will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Harris Creek Cemetery in Bradford. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary