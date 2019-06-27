Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard BARTOCCI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard BARTOCCI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard BARTOCCI Obituary
BARTOCCI, Richard Gene "Dick" Age 83 of Englewood, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Dick retired after many years as a Product Designer and enjoyed woodworking. He is survived by his companion and friend: Judy Wilson of Englewood, nieces and nephews: Sue Anne (Alan) McConnell, Gina (Jim) Gill, Janet (Dan) Owen, Rose Marie Jackson, Karen Poe, Rick (Diane) Border, Shelli (Rich) Miller, Michael Border, great nieces, great nephews, other relatives, friends and special dog: Teddy. He was preceded in death by his parents: Famiano "Finney" Lawrence and Elsie (Hockett) Bartocci, brothers: Francis Bartocci, Lawrence Bartocci and sister: Carol Joan Bartocci- Smith. Funeral Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Pastor Jay Keaton officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 5:00 p.m. until time of services. Interment will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Harris Creek Cemetery in Bradford. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now