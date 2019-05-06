BAUMANN, Richard Howard "Dick, The Director" Age 88, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Dick was born on June 8, 1930 in Niagra Falls, NY to Howard and Helen (Chapman) Baumann. Dick was a graduate of the Army ROTC Program at Clarkson University and served as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Signal Corps. After his service Dick went to work for General Electric as an electronics parts distributor. After his retirement from GE he performed similar duties for the Electronics Marketing Corporation in Columbus. Dick was a longtime volunteer at Miami Valley Hospital, logging over 4400 hours of service. The nurses on his unit always looked forward to his arrival with Bill's Donuts for everyone. He was a longtime member of the Dayton Chapter of American Business Clubs of Dayton (AMBUCS), a non-profit service organization dedicated to improving mobility and independence for people with disabilities. AMBUCS raises scholarship money for physical therapy and nursing students and provides AmTryke therapeutic tricycles to individuals unable to operate a traditional bicycle. Dick was a model parent and never missed an opportunity to support the endeavors of his children and his community. He served as Cub Master, Little League baseball and football Coach, and Assistant Scout Master. Dick served on the Board of Directors at Irelan Field and the Kettering YMCA and was a prodigious fundraiser for them. He was a member of the Fairmont East Boosters, being President at one time, and the Centerville Elk Quarterback Club. Dick's ability to plan, organize, and direct earned him the nickname "The Director" by his many friends and associates. He was preceded in death by his parents and loving wife of 57 years, Mary Jane. Dick is survived by his sons, Michael (Berta), Gary, David (Becky), Richard, Jr.; daughter, Cindy (Joseph) Ferdelman; grandchildren, Eric (Amy), Robert, Aaron, Ben, Kayla; great- grandchildren, Elijah, Maxwell, Isaac, Henry, and Betty; sister, Jan Baumann. Family will greet friends 5-7pm on Thursday, May 9 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering. A Funeral Service will take place 10:00am on Friday, May 10 at Christ United Methodist Church, 3440 Shroyer Rd, Dayton. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Dayton AMBUCS Education Foundation, 40 N. Main Street, Suite 500, Dayton, OH 45423(Care of Dayton Business Club Education Fund 1262) or Ohio's , 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary