BAUSMAN, The Reverend Doctor Richard David 83, died Friday, April 5th at his home in Teaneck, New Jersey. Doctor Bausman was a native of Dayton, Ohio, and his first pastorate was as an Associate Minister at The First Baptist Church of Greater Dayton on Monument Avenue. Subsequently, he served at Cornell University in Ithaca New York; The United Baptist Church of Lewiston Maine; The First Baptist Church in America in Providence Rhode Island; The First Baptist Church of Port Chester, New York; and The United Christian Center at The Ohio State University. He returned to the same church that he served in Dayton as the Senior Pastor and retired from that position in 2003. Since his retirement he has served his communities in various interim pastorates. Doctor Bausman is survived by his wife of 57 years, Marita D. Bausman, also an Ohio native; his son and daughter-in-law Richard and Jennifer Bausman of Martha's Vineyard; his daughter and daughter-in-law Margaret Bausman and Veronica Lessa of New York City; and grandchildren Hudson Bausman, Adrian Aristide, Alaina Aristide, and Jessyca Hernandez. He was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Teaneck, New Jersey and will be buried from there on Monday, April 8th at 2pm. Viewing prior to the funeral service from 1pm-2pm.In lieu of flowers you may make a donation in Doctor Bausman's name to New York's Classical Music Station WQXR @ www.wqxr.org or another .