BEATTY, Richard A. Of Beavercreek, Ohio passed away Saturday, July 6th 2019 in a boating accident at the age of 68. Beatty was born January 13, 1951 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his father, Richard L. Beatty, he is survived by his mother Darlene Van Housen of Centerville, his sister Melanie (Steve) Rohrig and nephew Josh also of Centerville, his step-daughter Cara (Chris) Lacerenza and granddaughters, Stella and Juliet, of Birmingham, AL and beloved friend whom Rick considered a son, Zach (Karen) Wiley of Mason, Ohio. Beatty was a graduate of Centerville Highschool and attended The University of Dayton. He was an avid wine, food, car, music and vintage hydroplane enthusiast. Some might say he really enjoyed the finer things in life! A Memorial will be held at the Wheeling Regatta Labor Day Weekend and a celebration of his life will be held in Dayton, Ohio within the next several weeks. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 9, 2019