BEATTY, Richard N. 60, of Monroe, died on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Heritagespring of West Chester. He was born in Middletown on April 25, 1959 to parents Charles and Virginia (Chester) Beatty. Rick had worked in the BOF at AK Steel, retiring in 2011 after 21 years with the company. He was a sports fan, enjoyed horseracing, playing cards with friends and fishing, and had a keen interest in motorcycles, cars and boats. Mr. Beatty is survived by his son, Matt Beatty; former wife, Katherine Beatty; sisters, Charlotte (David) Holman, Norma (Tim) Tolliver & Janet Beatty; brother, Chuck (Kathy) Beatty; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces & great nephews. He was preceded in death by parents. The family would like to thank all of the medical teams who took care of Rick over the course of his illness. Thanks to all family and friends who visited with him regularly and thank you to Hospice for their tender care and support. A Gathering of Family & Friends will be Friday, October 25, 2019 from 5:00 - 8:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown. Memorial contributions may be made to PAWS, 6302 Crossings Blvd., Monroe, Ohio 45050. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 22, 2019