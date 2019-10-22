Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard BEATTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard BEATTY


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard BEATTY Obituary
BEATTY, Richard N. 60, of Monroe, died on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Heritagespring of West Chester. He was born in Middletown on April 25, 1959 to parents Charles and Virginia (Chester) Beatty. Rick had worked in the BOF at AK Steel, retiring in 2011 after 21 years with the company. He was a sports fan, enjoyed horseracing, playing cards with friends and fishing, and had a keen interest in motorcycles, cars and boats. Mr. Beatty is survived by his son, Matt Beatty; former wife, Katherine Beatty; sisters, Charlotte (David) Holman, Norma (Tim) Tolliver & Janet Beatty; brother, Chuck (Kathy) Beatty; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces & great nephews. He was preceded in death by parents. The family would like to thank all of the medical teams who took care of Rick over the course of his illness. Thanks to all family and friends who visited with him regularly and thank you to Hospice for their tender care and support. A Gathering of Family & Friends will be Friday, October 25, 2019 from 5:00 - 8:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown. Memorial contributions may be made to PAWS, 6302 Crossings Blvd., Monroe, Ohio 45050. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now