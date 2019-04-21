Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 324-4973
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard BLAKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard BLAKE Sr.


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard BLAKE Sr. Obituary
BLAKE, Sr., Richard W. 54, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in his home. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on April 30, 1964 the son of Charles R. and Carol Ann (Snyder) Blake. Richard was the owner and operator of Rick's Continuous Gutter. Survivors include his father and stepmother, Charles R. and Laura Blake; two children, Richard Blake, Jr., Springfield, OH and Ashton (Jason) Smith, Sarasota, FL; five grandchildren, Selena, Caleb, Katie, Jason, Jr. and John and a sister, Stephanie Webb Chaffin. He was preceded in death by his mother, brothers, Stevie Blake and Charles Blake, Jr. and a sister, Debbie Blake and his grandparents and Emily and Savage. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now