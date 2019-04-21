|
BLAKE, Sr., Richard W. 54, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in his home. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on April 30, 1964 the son of Charles R. and Carol Ann (Snyder) Blake. Richard was the owner and operator of Rick's Continuous Gutter. Survivors include his father and stepmother, Charles R. and Laura Blake; two children, Richard Blake, Jr., Springfield, OH and Ashton (Jason) Smith, Sarasota, FL; five grandchildren, Selena, Caleb, Katie, Jason, Jr. and John and a sister, Stephanie Webb Chaffin. He was preceded in death by his mother, brothers, Stevie Blake and Charles Blake, Jr. and a sister, Debbie Blake and his grandparents and Emily and Savage. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 21, 2019