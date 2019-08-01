Dayton Daily News Obituaries
BLAKE Jr., Richard Westley "Richie" 32, of Springfield, passed away July 28, 2019 at OSU Wexner Medical Center. He was born in Springfield on February 26, 1987. Richie was a former employee at Woodland's Tree Service. He enjoyed computers, NASCAR, and listening to his police scanner. Survivors include his mother, Lisa Marie (Wright) Blake, Springfield; grandparents, Ollie and Beverly Wright, Springfield, Ray and Laura Blake, Westerville; sister, Ashton (Jason) Smith, Sarasota, FL, and her five children; aunt, Erica Wright; and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard W. Blake, Sr. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2-5 pm Sunday, August 4 in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 1, 2019
