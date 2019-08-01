|
BLAKE Jr., Richard Westley "Richie" 32, of Springfield, passed away July 28, 2019 at OSU Wexner Medical Center. He was born in Springfield on February 26, 1987. Richie was a former employee at Woodland's Tree Service. He enjoyed computers, NASCAR, and listening to his police scanner. Survivors include his mother, Lisa Marie (Wright) Blake, Springfield; grandparents, Ollie and Beverly Wright, Springfield, Ray and Laura Blake, Westerville; sister, Ashton (Jason) Smith, Sarasota, FL, and her five children; aunt, Erica Wright; and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard W. Blake, Sr. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2-5 pm Sunday, August 4 in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 1, 2019