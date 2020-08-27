1/
Richard BRACY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRACY, Richard C. Richard C. Bracy, age 79, of Tipp City, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Kettering Hospital, Kettering. He was born in Fulton, New York, on June 10, 1940, the son of Richard E. & Cynthia (Beadle) Bracy. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and served during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the American Legion Post #586, Tipp City, and was retired from Smiths Industry in Vandalia. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Rita (Matthews) Bracy; daughter, Jennifer (Mike) Sibert of Kettering; granddaughters, Kristen Hopper of Tipp City and Brianna Hopper of Troy; great-grandson, Carter McKinney; brother, Lee (Diana) Bracy of Rochester, New York; sister, Anne (John) Rockdashil of Liverpool, New York and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Douglas Bracy and a niece, Sara Katheryn. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 2:00 pm 3:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 3:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Bonita Ritchie officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved