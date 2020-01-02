|
|
BRODERICK, Richard Joseph "Dick" 95, of Springfield, passed away on Monday evening, December 30, 2019 at Oakwood Village. He was born on September 26, 1924 in Springfield, son of the late Joseph and Gertrude (Placke) Broderick. Dick proudly served his country in the Army in World War II, where he was awarded the bronze medal while serving in the European Sector. He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, serving on the Property Committee, was a member of the church council and served as financial secretary. He was also a member of St. Andrews Lodge #619. He retired from the William Bayley Company after 49 years of service. Survivors include his loving wife of 71 years, Pat; daughter, Connie (Mike) Tiret; son, Rick; grandchildren, Sean (Jenny) Tiret and Ryan (Natalie) Tiret; one great-grandson, Michael Joseph Tiret, along with many lifelong friends. Dick's family would like to thank the staff of Oakwood Village Transitions Unit for providing exceptional care for him and family in his final days. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday from 5-7pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Additional visitation will be held from 10-11am Saturday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Funeral services to follow with Pastor Larry Grunden officiating. Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Online expressions of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020