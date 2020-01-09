Home

Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
View Map
More Obituaries for Richard BROWN
Richard BROWN Sr.

Richard BROWN Sr. Obituary
BROWN Sr., Richard Robert "Dick Brown Sounds" Age 91, departed this life Friday, December 20, 2019. He attended Dunbar H.S., served in the US Navy and Coast Guard, employed at WPAFB and played drums more than 70 years. Preceded in death by wife, Nancy; parents, Anna Richardson and Marcellus Brown; (2) children, Vanessa and Richard; (2) siblings, Anna and Marcellus Jr. Survived by daughter, Barbara Ann Brown; (3) grandchildren, (10) great grandchildren, other family and friends. Services 11:00 a.m. FRIDAY, January 10, 2020 at THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave., Rev. Robert Jackson, Officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 9, 2020
