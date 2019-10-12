|
BRUBAKER, Richard "Dick" Retired USAF Lt. Col, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Dick was born in January 1934 in Philadelphia, to Lyda and Dallas Brubaker. He was Valedictorian of Media High School's Class of 1951, then attended Gettysburg College, where he was in the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. At Gettysburg, he met Cynthia Garrow, whom he later married. Dick graduated in 1955 as a Distinguished ROTC graduate. He joined the United States Air Force and went to Pilot Training; he flew C-124 and C-141 planes for 12 years. He served in Vietnam, at Chu Lai Marine Air Base, in 1968-69, and received a Bronze Star for his service. Dick retired from the Air Force in 1975 and went to work as a Civil Service Contractor. Among his projects was equipping a new Air Force One during the GHW Bush Years. While in the Air Force and later in the Civil Service, he earned two Master's Degrees and later a PhD in Public Administration. Dick was later employed by the State of Ohio, where he worked up until a month before his death. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Cynthia; four daughters; Patricia Zimmerman, Anne Varvel, Jill Brubaker and Jenny Wohleb. Four grandchildren: Andrew and Matthew Zimmerman; and Kristen Sanford and Kyle Bumgardner. He also has two great grand daughters, Lilly and Mackenzie Zimmerman. Dick was also active in Daedalians, Military Officers Association of America, and Aley United Methodist Church. He also volunteered at the Air Force Museum, where he accumulated 3,000 hours. A Memorial Service will be held Monday, October 14, 2019 at Aley United Methodist Church in Beavercreek. Visitation is from 5-6 PM with a service at 6:00 PM. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Air Force Museum Foundation, Daedalians Scholarship Fund, or Aley United Methodist Church. Arrangements in care of Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 12, 2019