STONE, Richard C. Age 83 of Gahanna, passed away on February 23, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 21, 1935 to the late Clyde and Emma Stone in Buckeye, IA. He proudly served in the U.S. Army for 20 years. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 19 years Mona (Stanley) Stone, daughter Lori (Jim) Conkle, son Rich (Barbara) Stone, grandchildren Emma (Cory), Donny, Eric, Kevin (Jessica), and Danielle, great grandchildren Nevaeh, Benjamin, Azalea, and Donovan. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by sisters De Loris and Marcella and special pet Sadie. Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 11am until time of service at 1pm. Burial to follow at Mifflin Cemetery, Gahanna, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Rd., Newark, Ohio 43055. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 20, 2019
