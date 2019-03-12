|
|
CARLSON, Dr. Richard "Dick" Age 87 of West Alexandria, OH. Preble County, died Sat. Mar. 9, 2019 in Richmond. iN. He was born in Brooklyn N.Y. on July 1, 1931. He was a graduate of Baldwin Wallace College and received a PhD in chemistry from University of Cincinnati. He worked 41 years at Mound Laboratory. He is survived by his wife of 56 years. Anna Carlson, 4 daughters, and 9 grandchildren and a good friend Jack Schoen, Au Clair, WI. and many other friends and family. A church funeral will be held 11:00 A.M. Fri. Mar. 15, 2019 at St. John Church, West Alexandria, OH. Friends may call for a visitation on Thurs. at Lindloff-Zimmerman Funeral Home, West Alexandria, OH. from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. For condolences: www.lindloffzimmerman.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 12, 2019