Richard CARLSON

Richard CARLSON Obituary
CARLSON, Dr. Richard "Dick" Age 87 of West Alexandria, OH. Preble County, died Sat. Mar. 9, 2019 in Richmond. iN. He was born in Brooklyn N.Y. on July 1, 1931. He was a graduate of Baldwin Wallace College and received a PhD in chemistry from University of Cincinnati. He worked 41 years at Mound Laboratory. He is survived by his wife of 56 years. Anna Carlson, 4 daughters, and 9 grandchildren and a good friend Jack Schoen, Au Clair, WI. and many other friends and family. A church funeral will be held 11:00 A.M. Fri. Mar. 15, 2019 at St. John Church, West Alexandria, OH. Friends may call for a visitation on Thurs. at Lindloff-Zimmerman Funeral Home, West Alexandria, OH. from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. For condolences: www.lindloffzimmerman.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 12, 2019
