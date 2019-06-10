|
CHAPMAN, Richard D. "Dick" 55, of New Carlisle died Monday, June 3, 2019. He was born January 26, 1964 in Dayton the son of Fred and Bess Chapman. Dick was an electrician and worked at Active Electric in Dayton. He loved to travel, hunt and was an American history buff. Dick also enjoyed riding motorcycles, having several over the years. He is preceded in death by his father; his loving wife of 22 years Melissa Chapman; brother Freddie Chapman; and sister Connie Armstrong. Dick is survived by his daughter Sydney Chapman; mother Bess Chapman; brother Andy (Dwana) Chapman; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A memorial service to honor Dick will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 7 PM. in Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 5:00 PM. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 10, 2019