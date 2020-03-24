|
CHARLTON, Richard L. 74, of Miamisburg, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020. He was born April 9, 1945 in Dayton, Ohio. Richard loved cars and motorcycles and was known for his auto body and mechanic services. He was an extremely hard worker and will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Dottie Charlton; daughters, Angela (Scott) Hall and Jennifer (Roger) Kuhn; grandchildren, Jamie Back, Zachary Back, Brooke (Doug) Church, Mercedes Kuhn (Jake Waggoner), and Cierra Kuhn; great grandchildren, Mia and Hazley Church; sister, Mary Hollon; several nieces, nephews, and extended family; as well as his favorite companion, his dog, Miranda. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Silas and Janet (Snell) Charlton and his father and mother-in-law, Clarence and Themla Grushon. Private visitation will be held at the convenience of the family and burial will be at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Kettering Cancer Center. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 24, 2020