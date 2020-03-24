Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
508 E Linden Ave
Miamisburg, OH 45342
(937) 866-3373
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Charlton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Charlton


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Charlton Obituary
CHARLTON, Richard L. 74, of Miamisburg, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020. He was born April 9, 1945 in Dayton, Ohio. Richard loved cars and motorcycles and was known for his auto body and mechanic services. He was an extremely hard worker and will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Dottie Charlton; daughters, Angela (Scott) Hall and Jennifer (Roger) Kuhn; grandchildren, Jamie Back, Zachary Back, Brooke (Doug) Church, Mercedes Kuhn (Jake Waggoner), and Cierra Kuhn; great grandchildren, Mia and Hazley Church; sister, Mary Hollon; several nieces, nephews, and extended family; as well as his favorite companion, his dog, Miranda. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Silas and Janet (Snell) Charlton and his father and mother-in-law, Clarence and Themla Grushon. Private visitation will be held at the convenience of the family and burial will be at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Kettering Cancer Center. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -