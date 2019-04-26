|
|
CHRISTENSEN, Richard Arlen Passed away at on April 24, 2019. Richard was born on March 22, 1933 in Dakota City, Iowa. His parents were Calvin Christensen and Francis Huffman. Richard married Velma Jeanette Trammell on September 30, 1955 in Dayton, Ohio. Richard attended Fairmont High School in Kettering, Ohio, then spent four years in the United States Air Force, and retired from Elder Beerman. Family members include: wife, Velma Jeanette Christensen, daughter, Elizabeth Christensen, sons, Richard Christensen II, Samuel Christensen, and Thomas Christensen (deceased); granddaughters, Amanda Hood and Sophia Tomashot, grandsons, Richard Christensen III, Nick K. Byerman, and Ian Christensen; great-grandchildren Brock, Bailey, and Boen Hood. A gathering will be 4-6 PM Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to . Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 26, 2019