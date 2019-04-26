Home

POWERED BY

Services
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Christensen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Christensen


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Christensen Obituary
CHRISTENSEN, Richard Arlen Passed away at on April 24, 2019. Richard was born on March 22, 1933 in Dakota City, Iowa. His parents were Calvin Christensen and Francis Huffman. Richard married Velma Jeanette Trammell on September 30, 1955 in Dayton, Ohio. Richard attended Fairmont High School in Kettering, Ohio, then spent four years in the United States Air Force, and retired from Elder Beerman. Family members include: wife, Velma Jeanette Christensen, daughter, Elizabeth Christensen, sons, Richard Christensen II, Samuel Christensen, and Thomas Christensen (deceased); granddaughters, Amanda Hood and Sophia Tomashot, grandsons, Richard Christensen III, Nick K. Byerman, and Ian Christensen; great-grandchildren Brock, Bailey, and Boen Hood. A gathering will be 4-6 PM Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to . Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now