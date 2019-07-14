Home

Richard CLINGMAN

Richard CLINGMAN Obituary
CLINGMAN, Richard Lee 93, of Springfield, passed away in his home on Wednesday afternoon, July 10, 2019. He was born in Springfield on September 10, 1925, the son of the late Adam and Gladys Ann (Daily) Clingman. Dick proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He was a graduate of Springfield High School and Wittenberg University. He owned and operated Clingman Insurance Agency for 70 years. Dick was a well-respected member of his community and will be remembered as a teacher, coach and friend to all. He loved spending time with his grandkids and was an avid supporter of their many activities. He is survived by his children, Rodney (Karen) Clingman, Rita (Terry) McKinney and Ruth Ann (Rick) Gaier, all of Springfield; eight grandchildren, Laurie (Matt) Riebel, Regina (Josh) Sine, Rich (AJ) Clingman, Chris McKinney, Tanya (Bryon) Walters, Amanda Long, Scott (Rebecca) Gaier, and Renee (Denny) Martin; eleven great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, D. Gayle (Wert) Clingman and two brothers, Lawrence and Robert Clingman. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family with burial in Ferncliff Cemetery.
Published in Springfield News Sun on July 14, 2019
