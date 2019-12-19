|
|
COGGESHALL, Richard Lee "Dick" Age 86, of Hamilton, passed away on Fri., Oct. 18, 2019. He was born in Hamilton, Oh, on Oct. 13, 1933. He was the son of Walter and Henrietta (Kraft) Coggeshall. On Sept. 19, 1952, he married Florence Cook and they recently celebrated 67 years of marriage. He was a member of Hamilton High's Class of 1951. Dick proudly served in the US Navy on the USS Thomaston and later the reserves. He was a Data Processor for 44 years for various companies throughout Ohio. He attended Miami University and graduated from Franklin University in Columbus, OH. He was avid Ohio State fan. He is survived by his wife, his daughter Claudia (Rich) Burns of Orlando, FL and his son Richard (Rick) Lee II (Kim) of Eaton, OH. He also had 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his parents, his sister, Betty Lauer and his brothers, Walter and William Coggeshall. A private visitation for family and friends was held on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 19, 2019