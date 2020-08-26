1/1
RICHARD COLE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RICHARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COLE, Richard D. Richard D. Cole, Beloved husband of Linda (nee Happ) Cole for 47 years. Loving father of Cheryl (Dustin) Seale and Shaun (Michelle Russel) Cole. Adoring grandfather of Georgia, Brayden, Graysen and Lucas. Preceded in death by his parents, Eunice and Donald Cole. Passed away on August 22, 2020, at the age of 68. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, drag racing, or watching the NFL, especially the Raiders. A visitation will take place at Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford, Ohio 45056 on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LifeCenter, 615 Elsinore Place #400, Cincinnati, OH 45202 or a charity of your choice.Online condolences to www.ogleandpaulyoungfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home
5086 College Corner Pike
Oxford, OH 45056
513-523-4411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved