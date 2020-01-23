|
COLLINS, Richard Joseph Age 69, of Blacklick, passed away at home on January 17, 2020. Richard was born August 24, 1950 to the late John and JoAnn (Jones) Collins in Springfield, OH. Richard was a proud Irishman, devoted family man, devout Catholic, avid hunter and fisherman, and lover of all things outdoors. He was involved in numerous church and school activities including church choir and football game volunteer. Richard was best known for his sense of humor, though often times sage advice followed his quick wit. Richard is survived by his wife of nearly 33 years, Raben (VanDuyse) Collins; daughter, Jennifer (Jeff) Herriott; son, Brian (Megan) Collins; daughter, Laura (Nicholas) Mannweiler; son, Mark Collins and daughter, Erin Collins. In addition, he is survived by seven grandchildren; many nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, Tommy Dingeldein, special friend, Erik Garn, many other relatives, and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Steven Collins; and sister, Mary Dingeldein. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on TUESDAY, JANUARY 28, 2020, at 11 AM, at St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Parish, 807 Havens Corners Road, Gahanna, OH 43230, with Father Theodore Sill officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to service, from 10-11 AM. Burial in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Richard's name to . Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 23, 2020