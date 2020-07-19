CONDI, Sr., Richard Thomas "Big Rick" Age 75, of Dayton, passed away from cardiac arrest followed by 2 heart attacks he suffered at home on July 15, 2020. He fought hard like the prize fighter he was all the way to the end. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on May 5, 1945, to Marion "Young" "Pop" Condi (from Abruzzo, Italy) and Josephine "Babe" Condi (from Strongoli, Italy). He was very proud of his Italian heritage. He was a true Italian Stallion and an OND OG. He was a boxing Golden Gloves Champion in 1971 & 1972. He continued his boxing career on the side in Old North Dayton, mostly through the family business Paisano's Pizza Pub (Condi's Hitching Post) & with those who needed an attitude adjustment. He was a big believer in respect. He gave respect and expected it in return. He tried to mentor & guide the youth he encountered in Old North Dayton. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pop & Babe Condi, his brother, Marion (Sonny) Condi, his mother-in-law, Ruth Edwards, & close friends, Tom Cotter & Jim Wright. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda (Edwards) Condi; his daughter, Patti Condi; his son, Rick Condi, Jr. (wife Dionna & her daughters); 3 grandchildren: Justin Condi (wife Katie), Ashley Liam Condi, & Natalie Condi; nephews, Chris & Tony Condi; brother-in-law, Larry Edwards (wife Lurean); sister-in-law, Marj Shockley (husband Mark); brother-in-law, Marty Edwards (wife Heather); many cousins he cared about deeply: the Anellos (especially TJ, Tommy & Grace), the Condys (especially Sam & daughters Debby & Angie; Butch), the Condinellis (especially Tina Lamm, Ruthie Sensabaugh, & Vincent Condinelli; "adopted" son, Chris Wilkerson, close family friends: Ricky "Hop" Fletcher, Mike Strong & the Strong Family, Danny & Mary Coder. He was fond of so many people & we are sorry that we cannot mention everyone by name. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020, from 5pm-8pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. Blessing Service will be on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 10am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. For those wishing to send flowers for the service, the family kindly requests that they be cemetery appropriate. To share a memory of Big Rick or a special message with the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
.