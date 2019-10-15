|
CONLEY, Richard R. Age 67 of Riverside, passed away October 12, 2019. He was born July 26, 1952 in Westerville, Ohio to the late Loyd and Erma Conley. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his sister, Rita Conley Knoche; brothers: Pearl Conley and John J. Conley; granddaughter, Ashley Lynn Conley; aunt, Patsy Williams; and brother-in-law, Jim Porter. Richard is survived by his wife of 35 years, Susan Conley; children: Christina Lynn Speiser (Ernie), Jennifer Ann Baker and Richard Raye Conley, Jr.; grandchildren: Nicole Elizabeth Speiser, Zachary Robert Speiser (Octavia), Miranda Jewel Baker, Samuel Christopher Baker and Kaitlyn Isabelle Speiser; great-grandchildren: Braedon G. McGuire and Maxx Speiser; sisters: Rejeania Faye Porter and Veronica Knoche (Dale); "old aunt" - Mary A. White (Bob); mother-in-law, Carrie E. Callihan; nephews: Richard Shane Porter (Polly), Dustin Perez, Kevin Conley, Gary Allison, Chad Finney and Scott M. Callihan (Elizabeth); nieces: Rachel Porter and Veronica Conley; great-nephews: Phillip Callihan and Peter Callihan; cousins: Roger Williams and Christine Williams; many other relatives and friends. Richard was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, where he retired after more than 20 years of service. Richard was dearly loved by his entire family, as he loved them. He loved his children and grandchildren with all of his heart. Richard loved dogs, wood-working, making stained glass projects and science fiction. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday. At his request, cremation will follow.
